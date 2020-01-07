-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Egypt: CAF and FIFA legends hold friendly match by Giza pyramids
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
A number of African and international football legends faced off near Giza’s pyramids on Monday to celebrate African football ahead of Tuesday’s Confederation of African Football Awards in Hurghada.
“I am very happy to be here, as FIFA president at the beginning of the year to celebrate Africa football with legends from all the world, from the Africa and all the concatenate, and I think this shows how much value we gave to football here in Africa in this celebration, I am very very happy to be here,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino.
Infantino, former Portuguese footballer Nuno Gomes, Egypt’s Ahmed Hassan, Zamalek and Tottenham Hotspur’s former star Ahmed Hossam ‘Mido’ and Brazilian footballer footballer Cafu were among the legends taking part in the friendly match. The Blue team, headed by the FIFA President won 4-3, defeating the White team captained by Confederation of African Football President Ahmad Ahmad.
The top three contenders for Tuesday’s Player of the Year 2019 Award are Egyptian star Mohamed Salah of Liverpool, Senegalese footballer Sadio Mane and Algerian national team player Riyad Mahrez.
Video ID: 20200106-044
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200106-044
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly