Egypt: CAF and FIFA legends hold friendly match by Giza pyramids

A number of African and international football legends faced off near Giza’s pyramids on Monday to celebrate African football ahead of Tuesday’s Confederation of African Football Awards in Hurghada.

“I am very happy to be here, as FIFA president at the beginning of the year to celebrate Africa football with legends from all the world, from the Africa and all the concatenate, and I think this shows how much value we gave to football here in Africa in this celebration, I am very very happy to be here,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

Infantino, former Portuguese footballer Nuno Gomes, Egypt’s Ahmed Hassan, Zamalek and Tottenham Hotspur’s former star Ahmed Hossam ‘Mido’ and Brazilian footballer footballer Cafu were among the legends taking part in the friendly match. The Blue team, headed by the FIFA President won 4-3, defeating the White team captained by Confederation of African Football President Ahmad Ahmad.

The top three contenders for Tuesday’s Player of the Year 2019 Award are Egyptian star Mohamed Salah of Liverpool, Senegalese footballer Sadio Mane and Algerian national team player Riyad Mahrez.

