Egypt: Cairo streets deserted amid coronavirus curfew
Streets and squares of Cairo were seen nearly deserted on Wednesday as the nighttime curfew started in an attempt to prevent further spread of the coronavirus.
Footage filmed in Egypt’s capital city shows squares and streets almost empty as police vehicles and officers oversee the implementation of the new restrictions. Fences put in place to block access to certain areas of the city could also be spotted.
According to reports, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly announced a nationwide curfew to be implemented from Wednesday for two weeks onwards, with private and public means of transport also halted from 7pm to 6am local time (17:00-04:00 GMT).
Universities and schools will reportedly remain closed until mid-April, as well as sports clubs. Restaurants and pharmacies are expected to operate.
According to the latest report published by the World Health Organisation, Egypt has registered 402 cases of the coronavirus, with 20 deaths.
