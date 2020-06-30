Egypt, Ethiopia discuss Nile dam dispute at UN Security Council

Egypt has told the United Nations it faces an existential threat, from a hydroelectric dam that Ethiopia is building on the Blue Nile River.

Ethiopia is expected to start filling the Grand Renaissance Dam with water next month.

But at a virtual meeting of the Security Council, Egypt warned of conflict if the UN does not intervene.

Al Jazeera’s James Bays reports from the UN headquarters in New York.

