-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Egypt: Foreign minister Shoukry meets Greek counterpart Dendias in Cairo
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Mandatory Credit: AMNA
Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry held talks with Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias in Cairo on Sunday. Footage shows the two diplomats posing for photos ahead of bilateral talks.
Dendias’ tour of the Mediterranean comes in the wake of the contested maritime border agreement signed in November between Turkey and Libya’s internationally-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA), which has been condemned by both Greece and Egypt.
Earlier on Sunday, Dendias met Libyan National Army (LNA) chief General Khalifa Haftar in Benghazi.
“It was with great pleasure that I listened to his positions, which on this topic coincide with ours, meaning that we consider these memoranda to be absolutely void and very harmful for the people of Libya and, of course, for the stability in the region,” said Dendias.
The Greek minister is now set to travel to Larnaca, where he will be meeting Cypriot Foreign Minister, Nikos Christodoulides.
Video ID: 20191222-029
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20191222-029
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly