Egypt: Foreign minister Shoukry meets Greek counterpart Dendias in Cairo

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Mandatory Credit: AMNA

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry held talks with Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias in Cairo on Sunday. Footage shows the two diplomats posing for photos ahead of bilateral talks.

Dendias’ tour of the Mediterranean comes in the wake of the contested maritime border agreement signed in November between Turkey and Libya’s internationally-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA), which has been condemned by both Greece and Egypt.

Earlier on Sunday, Dendias met Libyan National Army (LNA) chief General Khalifa Haftar in Benghazi.

“It was with great pleasure that I listened to his positions, which on this topic coincide with ours, meaning that we consider these memoranda to be absolutely void and very harmful for the people of Libya and, of course, for the stability in the region,” said Dendias.

The Greek minister is now set to travel to Larnaca, where he will be meeting Cypriot Foreign Minister, Nikos Christodoulides.

Video ID: 20191222-029

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20191222-029

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly