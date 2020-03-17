Egypt: Giza pyramids suffer drop in tourists” visits due to coronavirus

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

One of Egypt’s most iconic landmarks, the Giza pyramid complex near Cairo, has seen a significant drop in visitors due to coronavirus outbreak, as seen on footage from Tuesday.

According to reports, Egypt has 196 recorded coronavirus cases and six deaths. Globally, the recorded number of cases since the start of the outbreak reached 197,159 at the time of writing.

Video ID: 20200317-059

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200317-059

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly