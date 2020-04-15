Egypt: Giza zookeepers support animals as pandemic stops flow of visitors

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Zookeepers at Giza park near Cairo have been maintaining the mental and physical health of animals used to large numbers of visitors.

Footage filmed on Tuesday shows the specialists taking time to entertain the animals and giving them their favourite food.

Zookeepers also deployed a number of motivational problems to keep the animals in good shape.

The park is among public places closed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

