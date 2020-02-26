Egypt holds military funeral for former leader Hosni Mubarak

A military funeral has been held in Cairo for Egypt’s former President Hosni Mubarak.

He died on Tuesday at the age of 91.

Mubarak was in power for about 30 years until being forced out during the 2011 revolution.

Al Jazeera’s Jonah Hull reports.

