Egypt: Pyramid lights up with solidarity messages amid coronavirus pandemic
Solidarity messages reading “stay home” and “thank you to those keeping us safe” were projected on Egypt’s famed pyramid amid the coronavirus pandemic, in Giza, on the outskirts of Cairo, on Monday.
Footage shows the various messages projected on the pyramid, expressing gratitude for health workers’ efforts to contain the virus.
“The first message is to the entire world from Egypt, from the Egyptians. Stay safe, stay home and see you in Egypt,” said Mostafa Waziri, the Secretary General of the Supreme Council of Antiquities of Egypt.
The second message, he continued, is a thank you to “all medical staff who help to keep our health safe.”
According to the latest report of the Egyptian Ministry of Health, Egypt has registered 656 cases of the coronavirus and 41 deaths.
