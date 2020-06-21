Share
Egypt readies army to intervene in Libya ‘if necessary’

11 hours ago

Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Saturday said his country has a legitimate right to intervene in neighbouring Libya and ordered his army to be ready to carry out any mission outside the country, if necessary.

