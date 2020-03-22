-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Egypt: Supermarket adds “senior hours” for elderly customers amid coronavirus outbreak
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
A supermarket in Cairo designated an hour in the morning when only elderly people are welcomed to shop safely during the coronavirus outbreak, as footage filmed on Sunday shows.
Images show elderly customers picking up their groceries inside the store, after being provided with sanitation tools and having their temperatures checked at the entrance.
The new policy is an effort to ensure the elderly and most vulnerable can buy their groceries in a safer environment.
According to the supermarket manager, younger customers approved of the store’s new measure as a tool to safeguard the elderly during the pandemic.
Many were pleased at the idea, and said they felt more comfortable in going shopping. “The initiative is very impressive, especially seen the circumstances we are going through, and the elderly are more likely to be infected with the virus,” said a customer.
Egypt has so far confirmed 242 active cases and 10 deaths from the virus.
Video ID: 20200322-022
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200322-022
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly