Egypt: Supermarket adds “senior hours” for elderly customers amid coronavirus outbreak

A supermarket in Cairo designated an hour in the morning when only elderly people are welcomed to shop safely during the coronavirus outbreak, as footage filmed on Sunday shows.

Images show elderly customers picking up their groceries inside the store, after being provided with sanitation tools and having their temperatures checked at the entrance.

The new policy is an effort to ensure the elderly and most vulnerable can buy their groceries in a safer environment.

According to the supermarket manager, younger customers approved of the store’s new measure as a tool to safeguard the elderly during the pandemic.

Many were pleased at the idea, and said they felt more comfortable in going shopping. “The initiative is very impressive, especially seen the circumstances we are going through, and the elderly are more likely to be infected with the virus,” said a customer.

Egypt has so far confirmed 242 active cases and 10 deaths from the virus.

