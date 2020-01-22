Egypt: Team managers react to 2nd round of Africa”s World Cup qualifiers draw

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

The draw for the second round of African qualifiers to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 took place in Cairo on Tuesday. National team managers and ex-football professionals reacted to the results.

“I think that we saw balanced groups, before all. Except maybe the group with Cameroon, Cote d’Ivoire, Mozambique, Malawi, it’s not going to be easy. I had an eye on Ghana’s group, which is also a complicated group, with South Africa, Zimbabwe,” commented former French player Marcel Desailly.

Gabon’s men’s team head coach Patrick Neveu said “now it’s up to us to prepare ourselves well, I would say. We will have our say, and we can leave this pool stage.”

Mohamed Barakat, director of Egypt’s men’s national team shared that he is “optimistic.”

“[I] feel that we can win the group. I always say, don’t pay much attention to other teams, but focus more on your own team.”

Gabon and Egypt are in the same group, alongside Libya and Angola.

Teams will play each other for the second round of qualifications in October 2020, with winners progressing to the third and final round.

