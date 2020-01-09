-
Egypt: Turkey-Libya deal has “no legal significance” – French FM during Cairo meeting
Ministers of Foreign Affairs of France, Greece, Cyprus and Egypt denounced the maritime border deal between Turkey and Libya’s Government of National Accord (GNA) during a meeting in Cairo on Wednesday.
“We have reminded on this occasion that this agreement, which is directly calling into question the interests of the European Union’s member states, had no legal significance, and particularly touched Cyprus and Greece, and that this deal is not in accordance with international law,” said Jean-Yves Le Drian, the French Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs.
Greece’s Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias stated that Turkey’s deployment of troops to Libya “would constitute a gross violation of the relevant United Nations Security Council Resolution and seriously undermine the international community efforts to reach a political solution to the Libyan conflict.”
“We are united in our determination to prevent a further escalation of the conflict,” said the Cypriot Minister of Foreign Affairs Nikos Christodoulides.
The FMs statements were made after a meeting took place with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Egypt Sameh Shoukry, Italy’s Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio, Christodoulides, Dendias and Le Drian.
The November 27 deal between the GNA and Turkey maps out a maritime boundary between both countries in the Mediterranean, close to the Greek island of Crete, leading the Greek authorities to expel the Libyan Ambassador Mohamed Younis A.B. Menfi from Greece.
Athens views the accord as an “infringement on its sovereignty” that could complicate its decades-old disputes with Turkey over Cyprus and maritime rights in the Aegean Sea.
