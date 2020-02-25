Egypt’s ex-president Hosni Mubarak dies age 91

In tonight’s edition: Egypt’s former president Hosni Mubarak, who ruled for three decades before he was ousted amid the Arab Spring protests in 2011, died Tuesday at age 91. Algeria reports first novel coronavirus case. Meanwhile Africans still stuck in Wuhan lack support from yjeir governments. And finally teh wonders of social media marketing is taking over some Nigerian influencers for budding business opportunities.

