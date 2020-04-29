El Salvador: Authorities mix up prisoners from rival gangs as measure to prevent violence

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

The Government of El Salvador released footage of prisoners from the different gangs being transferred and mixed up into each others’ cells in the Zacatecoluca prison on Sunday.

Footage show gang members being transferred to other cells while being watched by guards with covered faces. They also reveal that the prison does not respect the rules of social distancing in force in the rest of the country as a response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The transfer of the prisoners was a response by authorities to the violence between members of different gangs inside the prison.

“No more cells of the same gang, we have mixed all the terrorist groups in the same cell, in all the penal security centers. The State respects itself,” said El Salvador’s Vice-Minister of Justice Osiris Luna Meza on Twitter.

According to the Ministry of Health of El Salvador, 345 cases of COVID-19 and 9 deaths have been recorded to date.

