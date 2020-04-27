Share
El Salvador prisons: President authorises use of lethal force

7 hours ago

El Salvador security officials have been authorised to use “lethal force” against gang members following a surge in violence during the pandemic.
A state of emergency has been imposed in prisons, with inmates now locked in their overcrowded cells all day.
Al Jazeera’s Laura Burdon-Manley reports.

