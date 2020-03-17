Share
'Elderly hour': Australian supermarkets open just for older shoppers

43 mins ago

Some supermarkets in Australia opened early on Tuesday. But for one hour, only the elderly and the disabled were allowed in, a way to give those most at risk a chance to shop away from the crowds amid the coronavirus pandemic.

