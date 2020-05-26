Electric cars: What Norway can, others can’t

« In #Norway, we don’t tax what we want but we #tax what we don’t want, this is something all countries should do. You can tax the most #polluting #cars and spend that money to lower taxes or to have no taxes at all on electric cars. »

Christina Bu, secretary General of the Norwegian Electric Vehicles Association

To which, Dr. Ferdinand Dudenhöffer, director of the Center for Automotive Research (CAR), University of Duisburg-Essen, replies « Norway can afford to have low taxes because they have lot of money available thanks to selling oil. Selling oil helps them to bring electric vehicles to the market. In the rest of Europe we do not sell so much oil and we don’t have so much budget available. »

