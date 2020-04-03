-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Electronics shop serves customers with remote-controlled toy car amid pandemic
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
The owners of an electronics shop in Dusseldorf are serving their customers using a remote-controlled toy car to avoid close contact and potentially contracting the coronavirus, as seen in footage from Friday.
Customers talking with the owners through bars at the entrance, before placing the money on top of the car. After a short trip inside, the car is shown coming out again with the goods.
“We’ve had a computer shop for 23 years, and we serve many elderly people. And the elderly people don’t know how to handle a smartphone or to order online. Other stores are closed and we have thought about how can we continue to serve the customers; and the idea came from there that we can serve them remotely via remote control,” said Andreas Bettels, one of the shop owners.
His wife, Andrea Bettels, explained, “The cart drives to the front, the customers pay money here, say what they want. The cart drives back. When you issue the receipt, you put the goods in the small container and then drive the car back around to the customers to take it here. And the customers take their goods and everyone is happy. And everyone receives a little sweetie with it.”
Germany has nearly 90,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 1,230 deaths, as of Friday according to Johns Hopkins University.
Video ID: 20200403-049
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200403-049
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly