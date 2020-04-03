Electronics shop serves customers with remote-controlled toy car amid pandemic

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

The owners of an electronics shop in Dusseldorf are serving their customers using a remote-controlled toy car to avoid close contact and potentially contracting the coronavirus, as seen in footage from Friday.

Customers talking with the owners through bars at the entrance, before placing the money on top of the car. After a short trip inside, the car is shown coming out again with the goods.

“We’ve had a computer shop for 23 years, and we serve many elderly people. And the elderly people don’t know how to handle a smartphone or to order online. Other stores are closed and we have thought about how can we continue to serve the customers; and the idea came from there that we can serve them remotely via remote control,” said Andreas Bettels, one of the shop owners.

His wife, Andrea Bettels, explained, “The cart drives to the front, the customers pay money here, say what they want. The cart drives back. When you issue the receipt, you put the goods in the small container and then drive the car back around to the customers to take it here. And the customers take their goods and everyone is happy. And everyone receives a little sweetie with it.”

Germany has nearly 90,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 1,230 deaths, as of Friday according to Johns Hopkins University.

