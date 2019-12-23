-
Elephant ‘Santas’ hand out Christmas gifts at Thai school
A troupe of elephants played Santa to school children at a local school in Ayutthaya on Monday, where they arrived with their handlers to distribute presents to mark the holiday season.
Footage shows the elephants donning Santa hats shaking hands with the children, distributing gifts and standing for pictures.
One Australian citizen was present at the festivities in full Santa garb, despite the heat:
“This is the summer time in Thailand, it’s very, very hot but the children here make it so special for Christmas time,” he said.
Video ID: 20191223-007
