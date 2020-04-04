Elite runners race for ‘Golden Toilet Paper Roll’ during virtual ultramarathon in self-isolation

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Over 1,500 amateur and elite runners from 40 countries will live-stream themselves taking part in the first ever virtual Quarantine Backyard ultra race, on Saturday, April 4.

The virtual challenge, organised by Personal Peak Endurance Coaching and Take Roots Consulting will see participants running a 6.7 kilometre route every hour on the hour until the last runner is left standing.

The race conducted in accordance with coronavirus restrictions will award the ‘Golden Toilet Paper Roll’ to the winner.Video on Demand: http://www.ruptly.tv

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly