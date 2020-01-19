Share
0 0 0 0

Elon Musk’s SpaceX successfully tests emergency capsule for astronauts

about 1 hour ago

The test comes ahead of SpaceX’s first transport of astronauts to the International Space Station. …
READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/01/19/elon-musk-s-spacex-successfully-tests-emergency-capsule-for-astronauts

Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1

Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live

Leave a Comment