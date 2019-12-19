-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Emotions run high as Lord Sugar announces £250,000 WINNER 💷 | The Apprentice – BBC
Lord Sugar announces the winner of Series 15 of The Apprentice.
Lord Sugar summons the two frontrunners to the heart of London’s financial district to set them their final challenge to win his £250,000 investment.
For their last chance to convince Lord Sugar they’re worthy of his cash, each finalist must launch their new business. Invited back to aid the two finalists are some of this year’s fired candidates.
In an intensive three-day challenge, the finalists must create a new brand for their company, produce a digital billboard and direct and edit a television advert before pitching to Lord Sugar and a room full of industry experts at London’s City Hall.
Back in the boardroom, business proposals are picked apart by Lord Sugar before, after twelve tough weeks, he finally declares, ‘You’re Hired!’
The Apprentice | The Final | BBC
