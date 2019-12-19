Emotions run high as Lord Sugar announces £250,000 WINNER 💷 | The Apprentice – BBC

Subscribe and 🔔 to OFFICIAL BBC YouTube 👉 https://bit.ly/2IXqEIn

Lord Sugar announces the winner of Series 15 of The Apprentice.

Lord Sugar summons the two frontrunners to the heart of London’s financial district to set them their final challenge to win his £250,000 investment.

For their last chance to convince Lord Sugar they’re worthy of his cash, each finalist must launch their new business. Invited back to aid the two finalists are some of this year’s fired candidates.

In an intensive three-day challenge, the finalists must create a new brand for their company, produce a digital billboard and direct and edit a television advert before pitching to Lord Sugar and a room full of industry experts at London’s City Hall.

Back in the boardroom, business proposals are picked apart by Lord Sugar before, after twelve tough weeks, he finally declares, ‘You’re Hired!’

The Apprentice | The Final | BBC

