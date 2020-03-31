-
Empire State Building lights up with red and white siren for emergency workers battling coronavirus
New York City’s iconic Empire State Building was seen flashing a red and white siren on Monday evening, as part of a display to celebrate medical workers on the frontline of the battle against the coronavirus outbreak.
“We’ll never stop shining for you. Starting tonight through the COVID-19 battle, our signature white lights will be replaced by the heartbeat of America with a white and red siren in the mast for heroic emergency workers on the front line of the fight,” tweeted the landmark’s Twitter account.
The display is also seen as a reminder that the nation is in the middle of an emergency.
According to the latest figures published by the Johns Hopkins University, the US is currently the worst-hit country internationally with over 164,600 reported cases and 3,170 death.
There are nearly 38,100 cases in New York City alone, with 914 deaths.
