Empty streets are new normal in New York

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced last week, April 17, that the shutdown of New York would continue until at least May 15. New York City, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak with more than 100,000 cases and nine thousand deaths (as of April 17), is entering its fourth week of being closed for business with stay-at-home orders.

Al Jazeera’s Gabriel Elizondo explored the city to get a sense of what it’s like from sunrise, to sunset in America’s largest city.

