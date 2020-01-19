End of the library fine: Australian initiative catching on

Since 2017, libraries in Australia have stopped charging fines when their customers return books late.

Initially conceived of because management realised it cost more in administrative costs to manage the fines than the money made, the new policy has increased the number of items returned and people using libraries.

Al Jazeera’s Andrew Thomas reports from Sydney.

