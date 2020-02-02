-
‘Enemy Invasion’: Jordanians slam $10bn deal with Israel
Protesters in Jordan are calling a deal that will see Israel pump $10bn worth of gas into the country, an “enemy invasion”.
Although Jordan has a peace treaty with Israel, it’s also home to the largest population of Palestinians, outside the Occupied Territory.
Al Jazeera’s Natasha Ghoneim has been speaking to those rallying against the deal in Amman.
