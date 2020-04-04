Engineer brothers create sterilisation device to aid volunteers disinfecting public spaces

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

An engineering group led by brothers Yazid and Mofid Alawona developed a sterilisation device which they claim will speed up the sterilisation of public places and streets, as seen in Jaba on Friday.

“The beginning was with planning and designing to create a sterilisation device capable of sterilisation in a short time and at the same time reducing the consumption of sterile materials,” said one of the device’s inventors Moufid Alawona.

The brothers started thinking about how to help once the state of emergency was declared in their area and have now created a sterilisation device that they claim can help disinfect around five kilometres (3.1 miles) of a street in less than an hour.

“There were major obstacles in terms of material resources and tools. It is also difficult to move between the governorates to search for materials and tools due to the state of emergency and the general closure in the West Ban,” said Yazid Alawona.

Footage shows the brothers finishing up the device in their workshop before loading it onto a vehicle with help of a friend and driving off to disinfect the streets to curb the spread of coronavirus in their northern West Bank town.

According to the latest figures published by the Johns Hopkins University, 194 infections and one death were reported by the West Bank and Gaza combined.

Video ID: 20200403-067

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200403-067

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly