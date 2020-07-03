-
Pubs, restaurants & hair salons reopening in England from 4 July - 11 hours ago
Americans to mark Independence Day amid rising coronavirus infections - 11 hours ago
Rising global infections: Cases continue to rise in the United States, Brazil and India - 11 hours ago
‘You can leave your mask on’: Nudists adapt to Covid times - 12 hours ago
England to halt quarantine for dozens of nations – Covid-19: Top stories this morning – BBC - 13 hours ago
Coronavirus cases in India pass 600,000 | Covid Update - 15 hours ago
US new single-day Covid-19 cases hit new worldwide record of over 55,000 - 16 hours ago
Turkish court opens trial of Saudi officials in killing of journalist Khashoggi - 16 hours ago
Rare leopard seal becomes Mar del Plata beach star - 16 hours ago
France: CGT union holds demo amid planned Airbus firings - 16 hours ago
People arriving in England from countries including France, Spain, Germany and Italy will no longer need to quarantine from 10 July, the Department for Transport has confirmed.
A full list of exempt countries posing “a reduced risk” from coronavirus will be published on Friday.
It’s Friday 3 July 2020. Get the latest news, sport, business and weather from the BBC’s Breakfast team live on iPlayer daily from 6am.
BBC Breakfast | @BBC News | BBC
