English Premier League suspended over coronavirus

The coronavirus pandemic is having an impact on sport across the globe. With large gatherings an obvious risk, much of world sport is now in shutdown. And that now includes the world’s biggest football leagues.

Al Jazeera’s Sohail Malik reports.

