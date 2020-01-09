Enough to save face? Iran, U.S. de-escalate but region remains on edge

The United States dialing back threats of further military retaliation against Tehran after missiles fired at coalition air bases in Iraq failed to inflict casualties. They even appear to have even been forewarned. Donald Trump can brag that he took out Qassem Suleimani, the face of Iranian external operations, with limited consequences.

