Epstein friend Maxwell denied bail in sex-trafficking case

The former girlfriend and alleged accomplice of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has been denied bail by a judge in New York.

Ghislaine Maxwell pleaded not guilty to charges that she recruited underage girls for Epstein to abuse.

Al Jazeera’s Gabriel Elizondo reports from New York in the US.

