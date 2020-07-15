-
Spain: Lleida quiet as Catalan authorities order COVID-19 home confinement - 4 hours ago
-
Epstein friend Maxwell denied bail in sex-trafficking case - 5 hours ago
-
US banks set aside $28 billion to cover loan losses from coronavirus pandemic - 5 hours ago
-
Live: Press conference following release of volunteers of possible coronavirus vaccine - 5 hours ago
-
ICJ backs Qatar in air blockade row with neighbours - 5 hours ago
-
Turkey: Cavusoglu rejects EU “condemnation” over Hagia Sophia mosque conversion - 5 hours ago
-
Face coverings to become compulsory in England shops - 5 hours ago
-
Firms start price cuts as £4bn VAT boost begins – Covid-19: Top stories this morning – BBC - 6 hours ago
-
Death toll in Armenia-Azerbaijan border clashes reaches 14 - 6 hours ago
-
Ghislaine Maxwell denied bail after pleading not guilty to sex trafficking for Epstein - 7 hours ago
Epstein friend Maxwell denied bail in sex-trafficking case
The former girlfriend and alleged accomplice of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has been denied bail by a judge in New York.
Ghislaine Maxwell pleaded not guilty to charges that she recruited underage girls for Epstein to abuse.
Al Jazeera’s Gabriel Elizondo reports from New York in the US.
– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/
#JeffreyEpstein #GhislaineMaxwell #AljazeeraEnglish