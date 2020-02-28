Share
Equality on the high seas

Some 200 million people work in the seafood industry worldwide. About half of them are women who face appalling discrimination in pay and conditions compared to men. We meet a group of women in northern Spain who are campaigning for better conditions. Also Annette Young talks to Marie-Christine Monfort, the president of the International Organisation for Women in the Seafood Industry. Plus How Harvey Weinstein’s guilty verdict could shape the future of #MeToo cases and also force us to rethink the notion of consent

