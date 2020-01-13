-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Erdogan and Conte to attend Berlin talks on Libya
The leaders of Libya’s warring sides are in Russia’s capital for talks after a ceasefire brokered by Turkey and Russia came into force.
Sunday’s ceasefire has raised hopes the warlord Khalifa Haftar and the Prime Minister of the UN-recognised government, Fayez al-Sarraj, will find a path towards ending years of civil conflict.
Both Turkey’s president and Italy’s prime minister have announced that they will attend a Libya peace conference in Berlin later this month.
Russia’s Vladimir Putin is also expected to be there.
Al Jazeera’s Jamal Elshayyal reports from the Turkish capital, Ankara, Mahmoud Abdelwahed is in Tripoli, as Step Vaessen brings us the latest from Moscow.
Al Jazeera’s senior political analyst Marwan Bishara discusses the developments.
– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/
#ALJazeeraEnglish #LibyaTalks #TurkeyItaly