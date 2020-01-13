Erdogan and Conte to attend Berlin talks on Libya

The leaders of Libya’s warring sides are in Russia’s capital for talks after a ceasefire brokered by Turkey and Russia came into force.

Sunday’s ceasefire has raised hopes the warlord Khalifa Haftar and the Prime Minister of the UN-recognised government, Fayez al-Sarraj, will find a path towards ending years of civil conflict.

Both Turkey’s president and Italy’s prime minister have announced that they will attend a Libya peace conference in Berlin later this month.

Russia’s Vladimir Putin is also expected to be there.

Al Jazeera’s Jamal Elshayyal reports from the Turkish capital, Ankara, Mahmoud Abdelwahed is in Tripoli, as Step Vaessen brings us the latest from Moscow.

Al Jazeera’s senior political analyst Marwan Bishara discusses the developments.

