Erdogan demands EU chiefs in Brussels support Turkey ‘without delay’

The migrant crisis on Europe’s doorstep is no closer to resolution. Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has met with the EU’s top officials to demand more support for his country ‘without any further delay’. EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the meeting had been ‘constructive’.…

