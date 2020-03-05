Erdogan, Putin announce Idlib ceasefire after Moscow meeting

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin have announced a ceasefire in Idlib to begin at midnight on Thursday, after a meeting in Moscow that lasted six hours.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/