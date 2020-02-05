Erdogan says death toll from Turkish avalanches reaches 33 after rescue workers killed

The team had been sent to find two people missing after an earlier avalanche.…

READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/02/05/massive-avalanche-hits-rescue-team-on-turkish-mountain

Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1

Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live