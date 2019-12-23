Erdogan says Turkey cannot handle new migrant wave from Syria, warns Europe

Turkey cannot handle a fresh wave of migrants from Syria, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday, warning that European countries will feel the impact of such an influx if violence in Syria’s northwest is not stopped.

