Erdogan’s rules: Turkey draws EU, NATO into Idlib offensive

To the south, Syria and Idlib province where Ankara says it is now directly targeting pro-Assad forces after last week’s killing in an air strike of 34 Turkish soldiers. With Russia backing Damascus in its bid to retake the last-rebel held enclave in Syria, we ask just how far it can escalate between now and Thursday’s planned trip by Turkey’s President to Moscow.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en