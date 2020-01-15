Erosion of Californian cliffs is causing homes to crumble away

Thousands of people residing on the cliff edges in southern California have been told leave their homes as the ground underneath is giving way, but some say they want to stay. James Vasina has the latest from Pacifica.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en