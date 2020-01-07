Escalation in Libya: From civial war to regional conflict?

Could Libya’s civil war become a regional conflict?Turkey with the backing of Algeria deploying military advisors to Tripoli to support the internationally-recognised government of Fayez el-Sarraj. Is Ankara going all in? What with Muammar Gaddafi’s hometown of Sirte falling into the hands of eastern-based strongman Khalifa Haftar. Haftar who has got the backing of Egypt, the UAE and Russian mercenaries. We ask about the role of France – accused of backing Haftar – and former colonial power Italy which are part of a diplomatic flurry that has got foreign ministers opposed to Turkey’s moves in the Mediterranean meeting Wednesday in Cairo. It has got all the trimmings of a proxy war that is on top of a humanitarian crisis. Can cooler heads prevail or will it spin out of control and draw in players from the region and beyond?

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en