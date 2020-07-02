Ethiopia: Military deployed after more than 80 killed in protests

Ethiopia’s military has been deployed to the capital Addis Ababa, on the second day of unrest triggered by the murder of a popular singer-activist.

Haacaaluu Hundeessaa was a symbol for his Oromo ethnic group, and his songs were the soundtrack to the protests that propelled Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed into power.

More than 80 people have been killed during protests following Haacaaluu’s death on Monday.

Al Jazeera’s Charlotte Bellis reports.

