Ethiopian election board proposes controversial August date for crucial polls

In tonight’s edition: Ethiopia’s election board proposes holding landmark national polls in August, drawing criticism over the timing, at the height of the rainy season. In Ivory Coast, with less than 10 months to go until the presidential elections, voters are hoping that this time around, the exercise will go smoothly. And finally in Nigeria, a young inventor has a direct impact on his community as he creates a hydro electric generator out of household materials.

