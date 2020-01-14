Share
‘EU banks are financing the Polish coal industry’

2 hours ago

Renewable energy are cheaper than the coal industry and yet EU banks are still investing in that sector ‘but it does not make any business sense’ says Lucie Oinson, European coordinator, UnfriendCoal campaign.

