EU border crisis: Turkey blocks refugees from re-entering the country | DW News

The crisis on the border between Greece and Turkey is intensifying. Turkey deployed special police to block the return of any migrants who’ve entered the EU and got pushed back. Greek police have been forcing migrants back into Turkey after they break through the country’s border defences.

Germany’s foreign minister says that Turkey must comply with the terms of the 2016 migration deal that calls for it to stop migrants from crossing from turkish territory into the EU.

The migrants headed to the border a week ago after Turkey said it would no longer stop them from entering Europe.

