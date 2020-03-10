-
EU border: Europe and Turkey negotiate distribution of refugees | DW News
The EU Turkey refugee agreement aimed at stemming the flow of migrants to Europe is still valid, says European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Erdogan is demanding more help from Brussels for the 3,6 Million Syrian migrants living in Turkish camps.
While the recent focus of the migration crisis has been the land border between Greece and Turkey, thousands of other migrants are currently living in overcrowed camps on Greek islands. The German government says it wants to help Greece by taking up to fifteen hundred migrant children to other EU countries.
