EU citizens must now apply online to legally stay in UK

An estimated 3.6 million European Union citizens live in the UK but after the Brexit transition period ends at the end of this year, the government wants them to apply online to secure their legal rights to remain.

That has irked some who feel the British government is putting another hurdle in their way, but the vast majority say an actual, physical document would give them peace of mind.

Al Jazeera’s Charlie Angela reports from London.

