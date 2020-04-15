EU Commisioner tells Euronews medical supplies stockpile will soon be available to member states

With medical equipment in short supply, countries are figting for their share of masks and other protective gear for healthcare workers figthing the spread of Covid-19. To try to solve this shortage, the EU is creating a continent-wide stockpile for member countries to dip into.

Janez Lenarcic, the EU commissioner for Crisis Management, told Euronews he is hopeful the extra supply will soon be available to member states.

