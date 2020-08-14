-
Tsarevets Fortress: The City of the Tsars - 32 mins ago
-
EU commission chief Von der Leyen supports sanctions on Belarusian officials | DW News - 43 mins ago
-
Belarus: Lukashenko dismisses rumours he’s fled the country - 49 mins ago
-
Women protesters in Belarus: ‘We can change the country for the better’ - 51 mins ago
-
Hamburg brothel turned into beach bar amidst COVID pandemic - 53 mins ago
-
Belarus unrest: Opposition leader demands election vote recount - about 1 hour ago
-
UK adds France, Netherlands to travel quarantine list - about 1 hour ago
-
Covid-19: French government declares Paris, Marseille high-risk zones - about 1 hour ago
-
Israel-UAE deal: Two nations strike historic accord to normalise relations - about 1 hour ago
-
Mauritius oil spill: Volunteers race to save dying wildlife - about 1 hour ago
EU commission chief Von der Leyen supports sanctions on Belarusian officials | DW News
Close to seven thousand people have been detained in a police crackdown, that followed President Alexander Lukashenko’s disputed re-election. The EU commission chief Ursula Von der Leyen has said she supports sanctions on Belarusian officials who violated democratic values or abused human rights. The government in Belarus has begun releasing people detained during days of protests that followed President Lukashenko’s disputed re-election over the weekend. As some of the detainees were freed from custody, the Belarus interior minister issued an apology for injuries inflicted on demonstrators. This apparent concession comes as there’s growing pressure both at home and abroad – and as more disturbing reports emerged of abuse at the hands of security officials. For those whose loved ones remain missing, trust in the system has been shattered.
Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/user/deutschewelleenglish?sub_confirmation=1
For more news go to: http://www.dw.com/en/
Follow DW on social media:
►Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deutschewellenews/
►Twitter: https://twitter.com/dwnews
►Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dw_stories/
Für Videos in deutscher Sprache besuchen Sie: https://www.youtube.com/channel/deutschewelle
#Belarus #HumanRights #sanctions