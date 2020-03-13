-
EU condemns Trump’s ban to limit European travel over virus fears
Leaders in the European Union have expressed their displeasure at President Donald Trump’s decision to bar visitors from 26 Schengen countries from the US, saying the move was done unilaterally.
They say they should have been consulted and that fighting the coronavirus needs a global, coordinated response.
Stock markets from Asia to the US dipped to their worst levels in 30 years as cases in Italy – one of the countries with the highest number of infections, spiked sharply upwards.
Al Jazeera’s Charlie Angela reports from London.
