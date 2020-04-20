EU Coronavirus Economic Crisis: Spain proposes 1,5 trillion euros fund for hardest-hit countries

Subscribe to our channel: http://bit.ly/2nhQGgN

Hello and welcome to Euronews Live, our top stories:

Cheers at Madrid’s field hospital: Staff applaud as the last coronavirus patient is discharged. But across Europe, more than a million people have been infected with the virus.

Easing restrictions: Germany opens small shops and some students in Denmark are going back to school.

France faces at least three more weeks of lockdown. The Prime Minister says a sense of unity will pull the country through.

While Spain applauds the health service each day from their balcony, some healthcare workers are being targetted and abused when they return home

